(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Income for the median U.S. household grew slower than the economy and the number of people without health insurance rose by almost 2 million, suggesting GDP gains aren’t translating into higher living standards

Indeed, an ever-growing share of income is going to the top 5% of Americans

Meet the Irishman -- a political bruiser -- that the EU picked to take on Trump. Meantime, BOE chief Mark Carney says the pound is starting to look like an emerging-market currency

Japan is trying to learn the lessons from its 2014 sales tax shock

Where does Brexit go next? What can Boris Johnson do? Only a fool would offer a prediction, but here are some possible paths

India’s auto boom is turning into a bust with the worst sales in decades

Erdogan is daring Turkey’s new central bank chief to think differently on interest rates

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has established a monetary policy committee in his latest attempt to stabilize an economy in free fall

Heading into 2019, Tsai Ing-wen looked at risk of becoming Taiwan’s first one-term president. Then came the unrest in Hong Kong

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.