Sep 10, 2019
Chronic U.S. Inequality, EU’s Irish Bruiser, Japan Tax: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Income for the median U.S. household grew slower than the economy and the number of people without health insurance rose by almost 2 million, suggesting GDP gains aren’t translating into higher living standards
- Indeed, an ever-growing share of income is going to the top 5% of Americans
- Meet the Irishman -- a political bruiser -- that the EU picked to take on Trump. Meantime, BOE chief Mark Carney says the pound is starting to look like an emerging-market currency
- Japan is trying to learn the lessons from its 2014 sales tax shock
- Where does Brexit go next? What can Boris Johnson do? Only a fool would offer a prediction, but here are some possible paths
- India’s auto boom is turning into a bust with the worst sales in decades
- Erdogan is daring Turkey’s new central bank chief to think differently on interest rates
- Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has established a monetary policy committee in his latest attempt to stabilize an economy in free fall
- Heading into 2019, Tsai Ing-wen looked at risk of becoming Taiwan’s first one-term president. Then came the unrest in Hong Kong
