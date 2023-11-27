(Bloomberg) -- Two money managers are leaving Jupiter Fund Management Plc to take over their £800 million ($1 billion) fund.

Richard Watts and Nick Williamson are setting up a new entity that will focus on Chrysalis Investments, a listed fund that mainly backs late-stage private growth companies, according to a statement Monday and a spokesperson for the London-based asset manager.

The move severs a relationship that Jupiter took on when it acquired Merian Global Investors three years ago. Chrysalis’s £800 million portfolio includes stakes in digital lender Starling Bank, consumer lender Klarna and money transfer service Wise. Its London-listed shares have a market value of about £400 million.

Jupiter attracted controversy last year after it paid Chrysalis a £117 million performance fee — split between the two managers and Jupiter — amid a plunge in tech company valuations. Jupiter has since stopped receiving awards from Chrysalis, overhauled performance fees and agreed to reduce its management fee from 50 basis points to 15 basis points from October.

Following the change of management planned for April 1, the fee will go back up to 50 basis points, while there will be an additional fee of 5 basis points to cover a “significantly enhanced risk process.”

“The new structure will allow investment in added resources for the management team,” Jupiter said in a statement.

The two managers will take over the fund’s investment advisory services while G10 Capital Limited, which is part of IQ-EQ, will be responsible for regulatory services.

A spokesperson for Jupiter added that the UK Mid Cap fund, which is managed by Watts, will pass to Tim Service and James Gilbert. The fund, which now manages about £500 million, has lost more than 50% of its assets in the past year.

