(Bloomberg) -- Rene Benko lured some of Europe’s richest investors and lapped up high-profile properties including Selfridges in London and New York’s Chrysler Building, but after over a decade of rapid growth, he’s now fighting for control of his empire.

Rising interest rates, plunging valuations and a cash squeeze have left investors knocking at the Austrian tycoon’s door. Shareholders in his Signa Holding GmbH have called on him to to appoint insolvency specialist Arndt Geiwitz as a trustee and hand over voting rights to the restructuring expert, according to a person familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified sharing details of private discussions. German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported the move. Bondholders in a development unit have also hired a legal adviser for talks with the company.

The mounting difficulties risk upending one of Europe’s most prominent real estate portfolios with more than €23 billion ($24 billion) of assets at the end of 2022. Linkages with co-investors, such as the Chirathivat family’s Central Group in Thailand and Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding as well as a collection of European billionaires, may complicate negotiations.

The shareholders calling for Benko’s resignation include Austrian construction magnate Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Swiss chocolate executive Ernst Tanner, the person said.

A Signa spokesman didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Benko didn’t respond to a call and messages seeking comment.

It’s a rapid turn of events for the self-made mogul, a high school dropout who has long drawn questions about his firm’s exponential growth and complex dealings. While for years Benko has displayed an uncanny ability to raise money and keep his financiers happy, Europe’s property market is reeling from the end of the cheap-money era and the slump has hit developers like his Signa Group particularly hard.

Benko, 46, had sought to escape industrywide headwinds with high-profile projects. His group is building the tallest tower in northern Germany, a project that Chancellor Olaf Scholz once championed when he was mayor of Hamburg. But construction at the Elbtower has been suspended due to financial arrears, prompting Hamburg’s government to threaten to assume control over the site if work doesn’t resume soon.

Commerz Real, an asset management unit of Commerzbank AG with a 25% stake in the high-rise development, indicated it was prepared for a worst-case scenario. It said it agreed with Signa its stake “will be repaid before other claims in the event of financial difficulties,” the company said in a statement. It also said it only paid €50 million for the stake.

While Europe’s banks have largely hedged their risks to Benko’s woes by securing loans against individual assets, his shareholders might be more exposed and that could spill over to an elite group. He counts France’s billionaire Peugeot family, which manages a fortune linked to the eponymous car brand, and Klaus-Michael Kuehne. The German transportation tycoon told the Frankurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily that he has no plans to invest directly in the Elbtower project.

Benko is still the linchpin of the group despite resigning from operating roles in 2013 after receiving a suspended sentence in Austria for trying to pay his way out of a tax dispute in Italy, a verdict he contested at the time. His private trust owns more than half of the main holding company.

Signs of strain are piling up. Last month, Signa said it was withdrawing an equity commitment to its online sports retail business. Signa Sports United had failed to achieve a profitable quarter since a SPAC-listing in 2021 and had earlier announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange after a 97% plunge.

Those jitters have spread to his real estate holdings, which include the Selfridges department store in London, KaDeWe in Berlin and the Galeria network of German warehouses that are already insolvent.

Galeria’s downturn has already forced the German government to book a €590 million write-off of Covid-era emergency loans, and a €200 million commitment from Signa may now come under question.

The bonds of his smaller development unit lost two-thirds of their value this week after the company said it was facing liquidity difficulties and was looking to hire advisers for an overhaul.

Holders of the €300 million notes due in 2026 — now his only publicly traded security — hired Kirkland & Ellis to advise them on discussions with the company, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

