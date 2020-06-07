Chuck E. Cheese in Talks With Lenders for $200M Loan: DJ

(Bloomberg) -- Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese is in talks with lenders for a $200 million loan as a $1.9 million quarterly debt payment comes due at the end of June, Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some lenders and bondholders are working on a deal to provide the company more capital and provide it with some form of relief on interest payments on nearly $1 billion in debt, Dow Jones reports

Chuck E. Cheese did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment

