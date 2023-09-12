(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a bipartisan trip to China, Japan and South Korea, an aide to the New York Democrat confirmed Tuesday.

The planned visit would become the latest to China by senior US officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Schumer has been among the most hawkish senators on China policy. He’s driven efforts to bolster US semiconductor and electric vehicle battery production and pushed for additional legislation addressing US competition with China.

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, told Bloomberg News last month he would also like to travel to China with other lawmakers to foster more understanding between the world’s two largest economies and help defuse tensions with Beijing over Taiwan and other issues.

Schumer’s plan for a China trip was previously reported by Punchbowl News.

It was not clear when it would take place.

