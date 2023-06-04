Chuck Todd Plans to Step Down as Host of NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

(Bloomberg) -- Chuck Todd said Sunday he plans to step down as host of NBC’s Meet the Press after almost a decade, to be replaced by Kristen Welker.

“While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press,” Todd told viewers.

“The key to survival of any of these incredible media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders not to overstay their welcome,” he said. “I’d rather leave a little bit too soon, than stay a tad bit too long.”

Welker, NBC’s chief White House correspondent, has regularly filled in for Todd on the program.

Todd said he will continue to work on projects within NBC after he steps down from the show.

