A fresh cluster of infections from giant churches in South Korea is reviving concern the country could again become a coronavirus hotspot due to its religious organizations.

South Korea warned of another wave of infections after reporting the highest number of cases since early March, most of which are tied to a flareup at Sarang Jeil church in Seoul. Authorities have confirmed three cases from the Yoido Full Gospel Church, the country’s biggest with 560,000 members.

The Asian nation has been globally lauded for containing outbreaks without a lockdown, relying on rapid testing and contact-tracing to curb the virus’s spread. In March, before the pandemic accelerated globally, South Korea had been one of the worst-hit countries due to over 5,000 cases found among members of the Shincheonji church. Religious groups, where many people gather in large congregations, have been linked to virus hotspots around the world.

“We’re seeing community outbreaks from churches, cafes, restaurants, workplace and other areas, and it looks like we’re entering the early phase of mass infections,” Kim Gang-lip, South Korea’s vice minister of health, said at a briefing Monday. “We need active cooperation from churches and their members.”

Authorities said they will charge the pastor of Sarang Jeil, described as a sect by more mainstream Christians, after he violated self-quarantine rules and failed to cooperate with requests for a list of parishioners who needed testing.

As of Monday, 319 infections were linked to the church in the nation’s capital. There were 197 cases in the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,515, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The March outbreak was linked to the Shincheonji church in Daegu, a city about 150 miles south of Seoul.

The most recent surge of infections prompted the government to raise its social-distancing alert to level 2 in the Seoul Metropolitan area, which prohibits operations of “high-risk” facilities, such as allowing spectators at sporting events.

The resurgence is increasing fears for health officials who say it’s tougher to trace and test members of religious sects, which could trigger wider transmission in the community. Kim said the government is having a difficult time tracking people down and obtaining the full list of Sarang Jeil worshipers.

Of the additional cases reported on Monday, 163 infections were in the Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon region -- home to almost half of South Korea’s population, while nine were imported. Fatalities remained at 305, authorities said.

