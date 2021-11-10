​CI Financial buying U.S. high-net worth investment manager Gofen and Glossberg

TORONTO -- CI Financial Corp. has signed a deal to buy Gofen and Glossberg LLC, a U.S. wealth and investment management firm focused on high-net-worth families.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

CI says Chicago-based Gofen, which was founded in 1932, will help grow its presence in the U.S. Midwest.

CI's assets in its U.S. wealth management business are expected to reach approximately C$121 billion with the closing of the deal and other recently announced transactions.

The firm says its total assets globally are expected to reach about C$344 billion.

The deal is expected to close later this quarter, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions.