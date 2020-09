CI Financial buying U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

CI Financial Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management LLC.

The firm based in Cincinnati has US$450 million in assets under management.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bowling provides financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth clients.

CI has been expanding its operations in the U.S. this year in a series of acquisitions.

It says when all pending transactions close, it will hold interests in wealth management firms across the U.S. with combined assets of approximately US$11.5 billion.