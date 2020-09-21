Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    6m ago

    CI Financial buying U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management

    The Canadian Press

    A pedestrian crosses Bay Street in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Whether the PATH, a subterranean network that provides connections between major commuter stations, over 80 properties, including the headquarters of Canada's five largest banks, and 1,200 retail spots, can return to its glory days will depend initially on how quickly Bay St. firms return workers to their offices.

    A pedestrian crosses Bay Street in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Whether the PATH, a subterranean network that provides connections between major commuter stations, over 80 properties, including the headquarters of Canada's five largest banks, and 1,200 retail spots, can return to its glory days will depend initially on how quickly Bay St. firms return workers to their offices. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CI Financial Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management LLC.

    The firm based in Cincinnati has US$450 million in assets under management.

    Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

    Bowling provides financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth clients.

    CI has been expanding its operations in the U.S. this year in a series of acquisitions.

    It says when all pending transactions close, it will hold interests in wealth management firms across the U.S. with combined assets of approximately US$11.5 billion.