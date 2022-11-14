(Bloomberg) -- CIA Director William Burns was in Turkey on Monday meeting with his Russian counterpart to warn against the use of nuclear weapons, a White House spokesperson said, amid concern that Moscow may set off a “dirty bomb” that would spread radioactive material and blame it on Ukrainian forces.

The meeting in Ankara isn’t a negotiation over the war in Ukraine, and Burns didn’t plan to discuss a settlement, the spokesperson said on customary condition of anonymity. Burns also planned to raise the cases of American citizens unjustly detained by Russia, the spokesperson said, a reference to WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.

US officials briefed the Ukrainian government before the trip, the spokesperson said.

Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” according to a US summary.

Biden has said repeatedly the US won’t decide when and how to begin negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

“I’ve been very clear that we’re going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people defend themselves. And we are not going to engage in any negotiation. There’s nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Biden told a press conference.

