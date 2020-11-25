Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is extending its work-from-home plans for most employees by at least four months as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The majority of CIBC employees who are already working off-site will continue to do so until at least April, Sandy Sharman, head of the bank’s people, culture and brand team, said in a memo to staff Wednesday. The bank had originally advised the employees they’d be working from home until at least the end of the year.

Canada is now facing about 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, prompting provinces and cities including Toronto, where CIBC is based, to implement new restrictions to limit the spread.

CIBC will give workers at least four weeks’ notice before asking them to return to the office, Sharman said in the memo. The bank has been building a new headquarters called CIBC Square, and had planned to start relocating employees to the complex by the end of the year.

“With the majority of our team members working from home seamlessly, we have the flexibility to align our decisions and timing around our long-term real estate plans, including CIBC Square, and the guidance we receive from local governments and public health authorities,” Sharman said.