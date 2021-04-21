(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is forming an energy, infrastructure and transition group within its investment-banking operations.

The unit, which will be led by Mike Freeborn and David Williams, will comprise its global infrastructure and power and global energy investment banking teams, Toronto-based CIBC said in an internal announcement Wednesday. The group will have members located around the world, and Williams will relocate to New York in coming months, the company said.

“Whether it is a utility looking for opportunities employing new fuel sources, an energy producer seeking to diversify its sources of supply and lower its cost of capital, or an infrastructure operator employing exciting new technologies in fulfilling its mission, our team will continue to have the combined expertise, scale and reach to lead with purpose in helping our clients achieve their ambitions,” Roman Dubczak, CIBC’s head of global investment banking, said in the announcement.

Additionally, Kelsen Vallee will become head of energy transition within the team, handling advisory and capital-raising activities while reporting to Freeborn and Williams.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.