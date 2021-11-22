(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Innovation Banking hired Ryan Enriquez from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as executive director, part of an expansion of the unit’s New York office.

Caroline Tkatschow, a director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office, also recently moved to New York as a relationship manager, and Jean Rafaelian was added to the office as an associate, the firm said Monday. Paul Gibson, a managing director, is being given added responsibility for the mid-Atlantic and New York markets.

CIBC Innovation Banking, which focuses on lending money to startups, announced a plan in September to double its staff over the next year and a half to keep pace with a booming market for venture funding. The business was formed when Toronto-based CIBC bought Wellington Financial in 2018. The unit also has offices in London, Boston and Menlo Park, California, among other cities.

“These new team additions and promotions are just the latest in a series of initiatives we are taking to help our clients realize their ambitions,” Mark McQueen, head of CIBC Innovation Banking, said in a statement.

Enriquez was with JPMorgan’s technology and disruptive commerce unit for about three years, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked at Citigroup Inc. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.