Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce named Jon Hountalas as its new head of Canadian banking, taking over for Laura Dottori-Attanasio, who’s leaving the bank.

Dottori-Attanasio, who has been with the lender for 14 years, will retire on Feb. 1, Toronto-based CIBC said Friday. Hountalas will lead the bank’s personal and business banking operation in Canada, in addition to the areas he already runs, commercial banking and wealth management.

With the management change, the Canadian banking industry loses one of its highest-ranking women executives. Dottori-Attanasio was credited with helping turn around CIBC’s domestic mortgage business and also oversaw the bank’s acquisition of Capital One Financial Corp.’s Costco credit card business in Canada. The Canadian banking unit is CIBC’s largest business, accounting for 41 per cent of its revenue last year.

Dottori-Attanasio previously worked as CIBC’s chief risk officer and global head of corporate credit products.

Hountalas joined CIBC from HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian unit in 2010 and led the firm’s business banking and corporate banking before taking his current role in 2017.