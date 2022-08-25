(Bloomberg) -- A New York-based vice president at China International Capital Corp. Ltd. claims she faces discrimination at the Beijing-based investment bank because she’s not Chinese and not a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Andrea Bischof, 31, sued CICC in New York on Thursday, claiming she was repeatedly passed over for promotion and paid less than Chinese colleagues despite superior performance. According to her suit, party membership has become an increasingly important factor in advancement at CICC in recent years, and Bischof said she faced discrimination because she’s ineligible to join.

“On Wall Street, being a member of a political party has nothing to do with one’s career progression, unless one works at CICC,” she said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

Bischof said in the suit that she was recruited to CICC US Securities from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2015 as a sales and trading associate. According to the suit, she still works at CICC.

CICC’s New York office didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment on the suit.

Bischof claims she was retaliated against after raising internal complaints about discrimination. She is seeking unspecified damages including back pay, future pay and punitive damages.

“Despite her stellar professional qualifications, proven investment skills, capabilities and competences, and unquestioned outstanding personal moral and ethical character spanning her long career in the investment sector, Bischof experienced blatant bias and discrimination,” she said in the complaint.

The case is Bischof v. CICC US Securities Inc., 22-cv-07257, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

