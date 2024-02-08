(Bloomberg) -- A plan by two of Brazil’s largest banks to take payments company Cielo SA private faces pushback from minority stakeholders who are planning to negotiate for a higher price, according to people familiar with the matter.

Banco do Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA, which jointly control Cielo, are offering 5.35 reais ($1.07) per share, a 6% premium from the closing price on Feb. 5, the day the tender offer was launched. But smaller shareholders are prepared to hold out until the offer is raised to above 6 reais per share, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Brazilian fund managers have started making calls to some of those investors to gauge their interest in forming a committee, the people said.

The dispute threatens to throw a hurdle into a plan by the banks to take full ownership of Cielo and use it to compete for point-of-sales business. Rede, the No. 1 company in the market in terms of volume of payments processed, is owned by rival lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

Cielo shares have fallen 1.5% over the last year compared to a 16.7% gain for the benchmark Ibovespa index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock is down 84% from its record high of 31.90 reais, giving the banks an opening to move to delist it.

Bradesco’s new chief executive officer, Marcelo Noronha — a former Cielo chairman — wants the deal completed in 150 days and is willing to hold talks with minority holders, he said during an earnings call Wednesday.

“It’s natural for them to question it, but I think that most of them will accept our proposal,” Noronha said. “We have always had a good relationship with minority shareholders and this will be no different.”

To complete the delisting, Cielo’s board needs approval from at least two thirds of shareholders. Under the terms, Bradesco’s stake would increase to just over 50% from around 30% and Banco do Brasil to 49.99% from around 29% currently, according to Fitch Ratings.

Despite the disagreement, some analysts expect the deal to ultimately win approval.

“We may see some back and forth about price from minority shareholders,” wrote Citigroup Inc. analyst Gabriel Gusan in a note to clients. “We do not see room for a material change around the announced price.”

--With assistance from Rachel Gamarski and Cristiane Lucchesi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.