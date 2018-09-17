(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Corp.’s about $54 billion takeover of pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co. has been cleared by the U.S. Justice Department, a step that smooths the way for the deal to wrap up by the end of the year.

While some state regulators have yet to sign off, the Justice Department review was one of the last major steps for the deal the companies struck in March. There weren’t any conditions set by the Justice Department on the closing, Cigna and Express Scripts said in a joint statement Monday.

Express Scripts shares rose 4.2 percent to $95.69 at 2:55 p.m. in New York. Cigna was up 2.5 percent to $199.92.

