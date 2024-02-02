(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group’s shares rose Friday on a full-year profit outlook increase and better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, driven by lower care costs.

The health-care giant is carving out a different strategy than most of its larger rivals that have doubled down on offerings for seniors and expanded directly into patient care. Cigna plans to exit the Medicare business just as that market faces rising challenges. And it’s not buying brick-and-mortar clinics, the kind of footprint expansion that market leader UnitedHealth Group Inc. has made core to its strategy.

“We do not believe you have to own all aspects of the care delivery equation,” Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on a call with analysts.

Shares increased as much as 6.4% Friday morning.

In the latest quarter, Cigna saw less respiratory illness and fewer high-cost claims than it expected, boosting a key gauge of medical expenses. The company’s medical-loss ratio, a closely watched measure of how much premium revenue is spent on care, was 82.2% in the fourth quarter, a more favorable result that analyst predictions for 83.8%.

The metric was driven in part by pricing, a sign that Cigna raised premiums enough to cover medical expenses. That’s likely to reassure investors spooked by care costs rising unexpectedly at Cigna rivals UnitedHealth and Humana Inc.

While the results seemed solid, one analyst sounded notes of caution. Though medical costs appeared favorable, “reserving looks a little light,” Jefferies analyst David Windley wrote, with medical claims growing more slowly than premiums.

Medicare Exposure

After the deal to offload its Medicare business goes through, Cigna executives see tapping the Medicare market through its Evernorth segment that sells prescription drug plans and other services. The company’s Express Scripts pharmacy benefit unit will keep administering prescription plans for the Medicare businesses Cigna is divesting.

Cordani also reiterated the company’s priorities for dealmaking after talks to combine with Medicare giant Humana unraveled late last year. Mergers or acquisitions must be strategically and financially attractive, with a clear path to closing, he said. The company expects to use a majority of its discretionary cash flow for share repurchases, with $5 billion planned for the first half of 2024.

Cigna expects 2024 adjusted profit of at least $28.25 a share, an increase of 25 cents from its previous estimate. Adjusted income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.79 a share, topping the analyst estimate for $6.53, while revenue also beat expectations, it said in a statement Friday.

The results exclude charges for a loss on the sale of its Medicare business and what it called an “organizational efficiency plan.”

The company is on track to increase profit margins in its Affordable Care Act plans, though membership is set to decline after it raised prices.

(Updates with additional details from analyst call, opening shares)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.