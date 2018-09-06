(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Corp. is selling bonds to finance its acquisition of Express Scripts Holding Co. in what’s expected to be one of the largest corporate bond sales of all time.

The insurance provider, borrowing through its Halfmoon Parent Inc. entity, is selling senior unsecured bonds in as many as 10 parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield around 2.05 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Cigna agreed to buy Express Scripts in March for $54 billion in an attempt to save money for clients by bringing two branches of the health-care services sector under one roof. The deal is nearing regulatory approval, and shareholders have already cast votes in favor of the combination. Activist investor Carl Icahn, who had said it would be a “travesty” if it were to proceed, dropped his fight to block the takeover last month.

At the time of the deal announcement, Cigna said it planned to issue $22.5 billion of new debt and commercial paper to fund the acquisition, which would potentially place it in the top five largest bond corporate bond sales of all time. The financing package would also include $26.6 billion of new equity, the company said in a presentation.

Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are lead managers on the bond sale, the person said.

A representative for Cigna did not immediately provide a comment.

--With assistance from Allan Lopez.

