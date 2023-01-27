(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Corp. sued former executive Amy Bricker and CVS Health Corp., alleging that her recent departure to the rival health-care company violated a non-compete agreement.

The complaint filed Thursday alleges that Bricker’s hiring in a top role at one of Cigna’s biggest competitors puts trade secrets at risk. Cigna asked a federal court in St. Louis, Missouri to lock Bricker from working for CVS, and for unspecified damages. Bricker was named in September to an influential position in the industry as board chair of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a trade group for drug benefit managers.

The lawsuit pits two of America’s largest health-care companies against each other and will test how the court views non-compete agreements that, while common in senior health-care executives’ contracts, are facing scrutiny. The Federal Trade Commission proposed banning restrictions on employees leaving for competitors this month, arguing they can harm workers’ pay.

Bricker didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment early Friday. CVS declined to comment on legal proceedings. Cigna also declined to comment.

‘Sensitive Information’

Bricker led Cigna’s Express Scripts pharmacy benefits unit. She’s set to start at CVS next month, where her title will be Chief Product Officer - Consumer and she’ll report to Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch. Both companies operate health insurers and drug benefit managers, among other health services.

Bricker was one of the 15 highest paid employees in the organization and one of just 16 bound by a non-compete contract clause, according to the complaint. Her role reporting to the CEO of Cigna’s Evernorth services division made her “privy to the business’s most highly sensitive information,” the complaint said.

Cigna’s Express Scripts beat CVS for a major contract to manage pharmacy benefits for Centene Corp. last year, a pitch that Bricker was responsible for and led to a “high six-figure spot bonus,” according to the complaint.

The case is Cigna v. Amy Bricker and CVS Health, 23-cv-00093, US District Court, Eastern District of Missouri (St. Louis).

