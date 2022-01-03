(Bloomberg) -- CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. has hired a BNP Paribas SA veteran as its head of mergers, acquisitions and sponsors for Southeast Asia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ng Cho Weng, a managing director at BNP’s Singapore unit, will join Malaysia’s third-biggest bank by market value next month, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. He will be based in the city, the people said.

Representatives for CIMB and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

The executive worked at the French lender for more than 14 years, including as its Southeast Asia head of general M&A and transactions, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s also had stints at PwC and Ernst & Young.

The volume of M&A targeting companies in Southeast Asia soared to a record $101.8 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some of the biggest deals in the region include the merger between ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia in Indonesia, and the planned acquisition of Advanced Info Service Pcl by Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Pcl.

