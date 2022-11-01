(Bloomberg) -- Cimolai, the troubled Italian building firm, has begun a legal battle involving multiple financial firms that helped arrange currency derivatives that it claims made no “rational sense” and cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

The firm has secured orders from a court in Trieste temporarily freezing about €100 million ($100 million) of collateral tied to the derivatives, according to publicly available legal documents reviewed by Bloomberg and a person familiar with the matter. JB Drax Honore, the UK broker, is linked to €81 million of that amount, one filing says. A separate court filing identifies six other firms with ties to a combined €19.6 million of collateral.

Senior management at Cimolai were unaware of the contracts until September and fired two officials after discovering them, according to the claims. The firm, which designs and builds steel structures for bridges, buildings and stadiums around the world, alleges the derivatives were not standard financial products that corporations often use for hedging against possible losses but high-risk instruments designed to benefit the sellers.

Cimolai entered into a large portfolio of derivatives with multiple banks and brokers beyond those named in the recent filings, including NatWest Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG, Bloomberg has reported. Total losses so far at the group’s holding and operating companies amount to about €300 million, the filings say, although that figure may change.

“The transactions which we executed for Cimolai were normal market transactions, and we were just one of a number of parties who were involved in similar hedging transactions for that company,” a spokesperson for JB Drax said. “We acted entirely properly throughout. We reject any suggestions to the contrary and will vigorously defend our position in court.”

JB Drax filed suit against Cimolai in London on Wednesday, court filings show. Other firms have also lodged actions against the building company in the UK capital in recent weeks, including Deutsche Bank, Natixis SA and Morgan Stanley, filings show. No other information about the claims have been made public and spokespeople for the institutions declined to comment.

Cimolai filed for protection from its creditors in Trieste last week and has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd. to help raise capital and restructure its finances. The company says it has been hobbled by the derivatives, which imploded when the euro tumbled the most against the dollar in decades, Bloomberg has reported. Many of the contracts came with leverage -- or borrowed funds -- that Cimolai says has reached about 250 times its deposits.

“Many of the contracts aren’t simply speculative in nature, they are truly asymmetrical bets designed only for the gain of the seller,” Cimolai’s lawyers said in the filing. The company wasn’t in a position to “verify mark-to-market” or “estimate the implicit costs” of the contracts.

JB Drax isn’t regulated in Italy and Cimolai may therefore struggle to get its money back, according to the claim made against the broker by Luigi Cimolai Holding SpA, the parent company of the group. A judge set a hearing for Dec. 13 and granted a stay order preventing London-based JB Drax from accessing the collateral until Dec. 20, the filings say.

The tribunal of Trieste has also given the Cimolai group until Dec. 20 to come up with a restructuring plan, after granting it protection from creditors, according to separate filings.

Cimolai also claims that JB Drax hasn’t provided documents about the contracts in defiance “of the most elementary principle of good faith and fairness,” the filing said. The company asked the court to issue an order to obtain the documents from the broker.

No Basis

There is “no basis for any allegation that our client has not been forthcoming with documents,” the JB Drax spokesperson said. “For the avoidance of doubt, JB Drax has been forthcoming and has provided relevant documents upon request.”

JB Drax was founded in 2004, according to its website. It describes itself as a “world-leading specialist broker offering unbeatable trade idea generation.” Brokers typically arrange transactions between counterparties, profiting by commission and taking minimal financial risk themselves.

The court also agreed to a request from Cimolai SpA, the group’s operating company, to freeze €20 million of collateral posted with six firms including Ballinger and Alpha FX, both London-based brokers, according to a person familiar with matter.

A representative for Ballinger said the firm does not sell derivative products. A spokesman for Alpha FX didn’t comment.

Former laborer Armando Cimolai founded the company in 1949 and it’s today owned by his son, Luigi. Cimolai has many overseas projects including a 60,000-seater stadium in Qatar built for this year’s FIFA World Cup, the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium, the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York and even the new shelter for the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

The company uses derivatives to protect against currency losses on such overseas operations, according to its most recent financial accounts. Cimolai was particularly exposed to products tied to the euro-dollar rate called “targeted accrual redemption forwards,” or TARFs. The euro has plunged against the dollar this year to the lowest rate in decades.

Cimolai’s claim adds to previous litigation that has arisen from the industry of selling complex currency derivatives to closely-held companies in southern Europe. J. Garcia Carrion SA, Europe’s largest wine exporter, sued Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year over trades that allegedly lost millions of euros. The US investment bank denied wrongdoing and sued the company for money it says it’s owed.

The J. Garcia Carrion claim was part of a wider case involving allegations that its former finance director entered into unauthorized trades with a range of banks, including Deutsche Bank.

The German lender was also subject to a €500 million misselling claim last year from Palladium Hotel Group. The German lender, which has denied any wrongdoing, previously launched a sweeping internal probe into its selling practices.

