(Bloomberg) -- An unidentified Cincinnati Reds player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to the Athletic. The Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates were informed of the positive test after the teams played Friday night.

The status of the remaining games for this weekend’s series has yet to be determined, but will probably be postponed to prevent any possible spread.

Major League Baseball has already had two major outbreaks disrupt its season. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have had weeks worth of games postponed. Teams across the league face daunting schedules filled with doubleheaders and limited days off in order to make up for games missed because to the virus.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.