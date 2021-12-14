Cineplex awarded $1.24B in damages in abandoned Cineworld deal

Cineplex Inc. has prevailed in the legal fight with Cineworld Group Plc over the British theatre giant’s aborted takeover of Canada’s largest movie operator.

In a release late Tuesday, Cineplex said the Ontario Superior Court of Justice had ruled in its favour in the suit, with the court saying the U.K. firm wrongfully “repudiated” its transaction to buy Cineplex, awarding damages of $1.24 billion and $5.5 million in lost transaction costs.

The award is a little more than half the $2.18 billion Cineplex was seeking in damages over the abandonment of the deal.

"We are pleased that the court found Cineplex acted properly throughout this difficult period in our history," said Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob in the release.

Cineworld’s counterclaim in opposition to Cineplex’s legal challenge was also dismissed. In a release Tuesday, Cineworld said it disagrees with the decision and will launch an appeal. The company does not expect damages will be payable while the appeal is ongoing.

Cineworld originally reached an agreement to buy Cineplex for $34 per share in December 2019, at a premium of about 42 per cent. That deal came on the eve of the pandemic, which triggered sweeping entertainment restrictions that cratered revenue for theatre operators.

The British firm backed out of the deal in June 2020, alleging Cineplex breached the terms of the agreement when it deferred accounts payable by at least 60 days and cut spending to the bone in response to a precipitous drop in business activity.

Cineplex claimed before the courts that Cineworld was experiencing a case of “buyer’s remorse” in abandoning the takeover.

The deal had gained shareholder approval from both companies and was originally expected to close by the end of June 2020.