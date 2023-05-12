The chief executive of Canada’s largest movie theatre chain said he’s optimistic about the outlook for the movie business, despite the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike and the possibility of a recession ahead.

“The box office is coming back,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said in a Friday television interview with BNN Bloomberg. “The optimism in the business has increased dramatically.”

He made the comments after Cineplex reported earnings for the first quarter, with a loss of $30.2 million or 48 cents per diluted share and total revenue of $341.0 million.

Jacob said the post-pandemic return to cinemas, his company’s diversification and emphasis on bringing more international films to Canadian screens, along with the relatively cheap thrill of a buying movie ticket gives him a positive outlook on the period ahead.

RETURN TO IN-PERSON MOVIES

Jacob said he’s reassured by indications from major film production companies that they intend to run big releases in theatres this year – something that was not a given during much of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many titles were released directly on streaming platforms amid public health restrictions.

He pointed to the recent success of Amazon’s “Air,” which has been playing in cinemas before heading to the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming platform, as a sign that the emphasis on streaming releases has “subsided.”

Jacob said he is also looking forward to the summer movie schedule, noting that this year has already seen good ticket sales from spring titles like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "John Wick: Chapter 4.”

STRIKE IMPACT

The union representing Hollywood and U.S. television writers has been on strike since May 2, demanding better pay and other adjustments to their work arrangements that take into account the new realities of streaming and artificial intelligence.

Based on his experience with past strikes, Jacob said it takes a long time for the effects to show up on his side of the movie business – and theatres have gotten a boost in attendance after the labour actions concluded.

“You don’t see a major impact on the exhibition business unless it stretches longer than a year,” Jacob said.

He also pointed to Cineplex’s recent efforts to show more international films produced outside the United States, and said he expects the company’s diversified business model that now includes in-person gaming and other entertainment models will help bring in additional revenue if the strike stretches on.

RECESSION OUTLOOK

Jacob said he is focused on fixing the company’s balance sheet, which took a major hit during the pandemic.

As for whispers of a possible recession ahead, Jacob said the current economic clouds haven’t kept moviegoers away, and he expects people will still want to buy movie tickets as life becomes more expensive.

“The last two recessions, movie attendance actually went up,” he said.

“We are a very close and reasonable entertainment experience compared to going to some other events.”