(Bloomberg) -- Cineplex Inc. said revenue dropped 95% in the second quarter and it burned through about $40 million in cash as it shut theaters because of the coronavirus.

“To immediately mitigate the impact of the closure of our theaters and entertainment venues, we focused on reducing all expenses to the greatest extent possible,” Chief Executive Officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement. “We also shifted our attention to plan for the safe return of our employees and guests and to strengthen Cineplex’s financial position over the short and long term.”

The company lost C$98.9 million ($74.7 million) in the quarter and said free cash flow was negative C$53.8 million on an adjusted basis.

Canada’s largest chain of movie theaters has gradually reopened cinemas across the country as it exits from a lockdown that began in March. Cineplex said it is “implementing a number of pricing and marketing strategies to entice its guests to return.”

Cineplex said in June it was working with lenders a deal to relax financial covenants after London-based Cineworld Group Plc, the world’s second-largest cinema group, scrapped its deal to take over the Canadian chain, alleging breach of contract. Cineplex denied the claim and has filed a suit against Cineworld, seeking billions in damages.

The merger would have created the biggest operator of movie theaters in North America. Now, the stock is the worst performer in the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year, falling 76%.

“While it is impossible to predict how long this crisis will last and how significant the impact will be on our business, Cineplex will continue to take the necessary steps to strengthen the financial position of our company and ensure a healthy future,” Jacobs said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.