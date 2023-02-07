The chief executive of Cineplex Inc. said the movie theatre company is seeing an uptick in revenue from premium products as the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

“Our guests want to get out and have the best experience and that's what we're seeing with these premium offerings,” Ellis Jacob, the Cineplex chief executive officer said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Tuesday.

Premium offerings refer to additional features like 3D, UltraAVX and Imax; or when consumers purchase VIP tickets, Jacob said. Premium offerings accounted for nearly half of Cineplex’s revenue from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' film.

“There's a lot of choices and that's driving our guests in a big way,” he said.

Cineplex Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday, where it saw record box office and concession revenue per patron.

They [premium offerings] are doing, as we saw with 'Avatar,' extremely well and helping us derive the box office per person [revenue] moving forward,” Jacob said.

Box office revenue per patron came in at $13.06 in the fourth quarter, rising from $12.29 a year ago. Concession revenue per patron rose from $7.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.93 a year later.

The Canadian movie theatre company reported a $10.2-million profit in the fourth quarter, as it bounced back from its $21.8-million loss a year earlier.

Revenue increased by over 15 per cent year-over-year during the quarter to $350.1 million.