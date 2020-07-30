Cineplex to begin phased reopening of Ontario theatres on Friday

Now what?: Analysts weigh in on Cineplex

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Cineplex says it's ready to start reopening select Ontario movie theatres on Friday.

The Canadian cinema operator will begin with 25 locations across the province as part of a wider phased return to business during COVID-19.

The announcement comes after Ontario Heritage Minister Lisa MacLeod tweeted about a “productive” call with Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob where they confirmed the chain was prepared to operate under Stage 3 measures.

Cineplex spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange says the company will be permitted to admit up to 50 moviegoers per auditorium.

The company says it plans to require guests to wear masks inside the theatre “in communities where it is mandated.”

Cineplex has already reopened 45 locations in provinces where distancing restrictions were loosened earlier this summer.