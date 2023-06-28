(Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, was cleared to exit bankruptcy and slash billions of dollars in debt after nine months in Chapter 11 protection.

US Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur on Wednesday said he would approve the plan, which calls for handing control of the theater chain to secured lenders and slashing about $4.5 billion of debt, according to court papers. It’ll also raise fresh capital, including around $2.3 billion in exit financing.

The deal was largely unopposed, but received some criticism from individual holders of the company’s shares for providing no recovery for stockholders. Isgur said paying anything to shareholders was clearly not feasible under bankruptcy rules because creditors would not be repaid in full.

“Shareholders take the first risk of failure in a business,” Isgur said in a hearing Wednesday. “This is not an attempt to steal the company from shareholders. Your equity was stolen by a disease, a virus that spread around the world.”

The theater chain fell into bankruptcy last year after the Covid-19 pandemic crushed its finances and consumers were slow to return to cinemas. The bankruptcy cost Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger and his brother, deputy CEO Israel Greidinger as much as $1 billion, because they were Cineworld’s biggest shareholders, a lawyer for the company said in the hearing. They’ll also no longer manage the company following the restructuring.

Cineworld’s bankruptcy had been dragged out in recent months as a result of a contract dispute with its in-theater advertiser, National CineMedia. The two parties finally struck a deal in May.

The company also overcame a feud among lenders over how to best finance its exit from Chapter 11. The fight was settled after a group of minority lenders including Avenue Capital Management and Jefferies Leveraged Credit Products LLC were brought into a so-called backstop agreement for the financing.

The bankruptcy is Cineworld Group plc and Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, 22-90168, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.