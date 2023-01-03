(Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said it hasn’t held talks about selling its theater assets individually as part of its bankruptcy proceedings and denied reports that it’s spoken to rival chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. about its cinemas.

Cineworld will run a marketing process focused on proposals for the group as a whole, reaching out to interested parties beginning this month, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Any transaction for the group as a whole won’t include the sale of Cineworld itself, it said.

AMC said in a regulatory filing last month that it had held talks with Cineworld to acquire the London-based theater chain’s US and European assets, though negotiations with lenders had ended. Cineworld’s creditors had also held early discussions about selling its eastern European operations, Bloomberg reported previously.

Still, Cineworld has said before that it intends to emerge from the bankruptcy proceedings intact and wouldn’t initiate sale processes for individual businesses.

The world’s second-largest movie theater chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, to help pay off nearly $9 billion of debt and leases. The industry was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut theaters and throttled movie production and has led to stubborn declines in audiences.

