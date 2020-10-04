(Bloomberg) --

Cineworld Group Plc is set to close all of its theaters in the U.K., Ireland and the U.S. as the coronavirus continues to heap pressure on the film industry, according to media reports.

The London-listed group could close its U.K. venues as soon as this week, and is writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend to warn that delays to blockbuster releases have made the industry unviable, according to the Sunday Times.

The move comes after Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on Friday canceled the November debut of the new James Bond movie, pulling the plug on one of the few big films left on the 2020 release calendar. In the U.S., Cineworld’s Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all its operations indefinitely, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

With MGM’s “No Time to Die” delayed for a second time, and now scheduled for release in April, movie-theater operators are facing up to a grim reality. Before MGM’s decision, numerous other major pictures had been pushed back, leaving cinemas in an awkward place: allowed to operate, but with no movies to show.

Cineworld’s plan to close its U.S. locations isn’t definite, and a final decision isn’t likely to be made until Monday or Tuesday, the Journal reported. The U.K. closures could be announced as soon as Monday, the Sunday Times reported, in a move that could put as many as 5,500 jobs at risk.

Theater bosses had been hoping that the industry’s prospects would be starting to turn around by now, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others expressing confidence that the release of “Tenet” and other blockbusters would help to boost ticket sales. In the four weeks since its U.S. release on Sept. 3, the $200 million production generated just a little over $40 million.

Fear of catching Covid-19, social-distancing rules, and a continued shutdown in New York and Los Angeles are all keeping fans away. The industry received another blow as Disney made the surprise announcement that it would debut “Mulan” on its own streaming service, while Warner Bros. decided to push back the planned October release of “Wonder Woman 1984” to Christmas Day.

Such releases could slip again if consumers continue to stay away from theaters or reopenings get pushed back. And even with their screens open, exhibitors will continue to lose money if too many seats go unsold.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.