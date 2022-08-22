(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Cineworld Group Plc: The cinema chain confirmed this morning that voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is one of the options on the table as it looks to find additional liquidity and possibly restructure its balance sheet.

The company’s share price slumped more than 80% on Friday after the option emerged in the press, and it comes after the company attributed weaker trading to a “limited” film slate.

Vodafone Group Plc: The telecom company has agreed to a possible sale of its Hungarian operations to 4iG Nyrt. and Corvinus Zrt., a Hungarian state holding company, for about 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Vodafone CEO Nick Reed has been under pressure to increase his deal-making, while the Hungarian buyers say the deal is a significant step towards building a “Hungarian owned national champion in the ICT sector.”

Rishi Sunak has told Liz Truss, his rival and the front-runner in the race to be the next UK prime minister, she can’t deliver both support for struggling British households this winter and stick to her flagship policy of tax cuts.

Truss stirred controversy recently with her statements on the Bank of England’s independence. Bloomberg’s Editors write this morning that while the bank is not above criticism, politics and monetary policy are best kept apart.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bankers anticipate deep cuts from the latest emergency restructuring, as the Swiss bank gives up its ambitions to be a titan of Wall Street. Earlier this morning, the bank named Dixit Joshi as its new CFO, while also making a slate of other staffing changes.

Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc. has been fined £13 million ($15.4 million) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority for failing to implement market abuse controls. Compliance teams found that its surveillance systems missed almost half of the second-most serious category of trading risk, the FCA said.

As much of the City takes time to enjoy the end of the summer, the pace of earnings reports and economic data slows down.

Energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce October’s energy price cap at the end of this week, a moment that will no doubt cause a pang of anxiety for millions of households already feeling the strain from soaring inflation. That announcement will put more pressure on Truss and Sunak as party members ask: what is their plan to deal with energy prices?

