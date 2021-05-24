(Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said movie fans flocked to see “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” after theaters reopened in the U.K., and it expects more big crowds for blockbuster releases next weekend.

The coming weeks are critical for a cinema industry that needs audiences to return in droves to make up for heavy losses during the pandemic. Studios have sent some of their biggest films direct to streaming, threatening the movie chains’ grip on new releases.

Cineworld, which faced doubts over its survival during lockdown, said ticket income on its first weekend back after lockdowns in the U.K. was above its expectations, led by the success of the kids’ action comedy.

“With the releases next week of “Cruella,” and “A Quiet Place 2,” we expect next weekend’s results to be strong,” said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger in a statement.

Action-adventure movie “Fast & Furious 9” had a record-breaking success in the Asian market and Greidinger said he expects a “good recovery” in attendance over the coming months. The company has reopened more than 97% of its 502 theaters.

Shares rose 2.9% to 89.32 pence at 8:42 a.m. in London trading on Monday after earlier gaining as much as 4.5%. The stock has risen 39% this year.

The big studios made a major marketing push to get audiences back in theaters last week. Some movies had a disappointing performance in the U.S. including Chris Rock horror film “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”

U.K. cinema executives are still upbeat on their prospects, saying they’ll be packing three years of major releases into 18 months and nearly all will get an exclusive run in their theaters before landing on streaming platforms.

“Early booking demand has been encouraging,” said a spokeswoman for U.K. cinema chain Everyman last week. “Nomadland is the current frontrunner.”

The next big test will be Walt Disney Co.’s “Cruella” starring Emma Stone that chronicles the origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella De Vil. The movie will appear the same day on streaming service Disney+, where U.S. subscribers can view it for an extra $30 fee.

