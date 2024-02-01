(Bloomberg) -- Cinven is naming three new co-managing partners, putting new leadership in place at the private equity firm weeks after it raised $14.5 billion for its latest fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bruno Schick, Jorge Quemada and Supraj Rajagopalan will be equal co-managing partners, taking over from Stuart McAlpine, who will become chairman of the firm, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Rajagopalan will manage the day-to-day operations of the firm as chief executive officer and will chair the executive committee, according to the people. Schick will have oversight over Cinven’s portfolio companies, while Quemada will chair the investment committee, they said.

The changes reflect Cinven’s increased size and footprint, the people said. Cinven declined to comment.

Succession planning is important for private equity firms, since their investors commit money to funds that have lifespans of a decade or more.

McAlpine has held the managing partner role since 2015. Cinven’s assets under management have grown by about fourfold to €44 billion ($48 billion) over that period. He joined Cinven in 1996, a year after it was spun off from the British Coal pension plan.

Cinven’s $14.5 billion eighth fund is one of the larger European fundraisings in recent months.

Schick leads Cinven’s regional teams for German-speaking countries and emerging Europe, Quemada is head of Spain and Portugal and Rajagopalan heads the firm’s health-care team, according to Cinven’s website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.