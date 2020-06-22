(Bloomberg) -- Allegro’s private equity owners are weighing an initial public offering of the Polish online auction site, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the largest European share sales this year.

Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa Partners are working with Lazard Ltd. on preparations for the potential listing, which could value the business at about 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion), according to the people. They are considering seeking more than 2 billion euros in the offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The private equity firms could add more banks to the deal in the coming days, the people said. Allegro’s owners plan to sell shares after the summer break, according to the people.

Allegro’s listing would be a welcome boost for the European IPO market, which is on track for the slowest first half since 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fundraising on exchanges in the region is down 42% from a year earlier, even after the May listing of coffee company JDE Peet’s BV, the data show.

Rising Demand

“The company seems to be an excellent proxy for Polish growing consumer demand. It got a turbo-boost from the lockdown,” Lukasz Wachelko, an analyst at brokerage Wood & Co., said by phone Monday. “The large scale of the transaction should provide enough liquidity to attract interest from global investors.”

Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential Allegro listing could change, the people said. Representatives for Allegro, Lazard and the private equity firms declined to comment.

Any deal could come close to displacing Polish state-owned insurer PZU SA’s 2010 share sale, which raised the equivalent of 2.1 billion euros, as the biggest-ever listing from the country, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Allegro, a marketplace similar to EBay Inc., is among e-commerce operators benefiting as people go online to buy everything from clothes to homeware during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Coronavirus Boost

The number of firms offering goods on its site has more than doubled in the past 12 months, with 15,000 new sellers joining in recent weeks, Chief Commercial Officer Damian Zaplata said at a June 3 conference.

“The boost e-commerce got from the lockdown increases the probability the IPO will take place,” Krzysztof Kawa, an analyst at Ipopema Securities SA, said by email.

Allegro was started in 1999 and now has more than 21 million registered users, making it one of the largest e-commerce platforms serving eastern Europe, according to its website. Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa agreed to buy the business from South Africa’s Naspers Ltd. for $3.25 billion in 2016.

