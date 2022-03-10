(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Cinven agreed to acquire Bayer AG’s pest control business for 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

The deal streamlines the portfolio of Bayer’s Crop Science unit and ensures greater focus on the core agricultural business, according to a statement on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported previously that Cinven was nearing a deal after other suitors including Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and CVC Capital Partners dropped.

“This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business and the successful implementation of our Crop Science Division growth strategy,” Bayer management board member Rodrigo Santos said in the statement.

Germany-listed Bayer announced almost exactly a year ago plans to sell ESP, which provides pesticides that can be used to combat rodent and insect infestations in order to focus on its core agricultural operations.

The environmental science unit is a small part of Bayer’s crop science division and also sells products for lawns and gardens, golf courses, forestry and parks and railway tracks. Brand names include Ficam, Maxforce, Esplanade and K-Othrine.

A successful sale of the business would be much-needed good news for Bayer. The pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals conglomerate is still paying the price for its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto Co. in 2018 -- a deal that brought a mountain of lawsuits in the U.S. from people who claim the weedkiller Roundup caused their cancer.

Bayer’s shares have fallen by about half since it completed the acquisition in June 2018, giving the Leverkusen-based company a market value of about 53 billion euros.

BofA Securities acted as financial adviser to Bayer. Hengeler Mueller acted as legal adviser.

