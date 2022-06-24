Jun 24, 2022
Cipla, Macleods HIV Child Treatments Approved in South Africa
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa, which has the world’s biggest number of people infected with HIV, has approved Cipla Ltd.’s quadrimune, a treatment for children infected with the virus, for use.
Quadrimune comes in the form of sweet-tasting granules that can be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in mill or water, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Friday. The treatment combines four antiretroviral treatments.
Dolutegravir tablets, made by Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., for the treatment of children with HIV, were also registered for use.
About 13% of South Africa’s population, or 8.2 million people, are infected with HIV, according to the national statistics agency.
