(Bloomberg) -- South Africa, which has the world’s biggest number of people infected with HIV, has approved Cipla Ltd.’s quadrimune, a treatment for children infected with the virus, for use.

Quadrimune comes in the form of sweet-tasting granules that can be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in mill or water, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Friday. The treatment combines four antiretroviral treatments.

Dolutegravir tablets, made by Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., for the treatment of children with HIV, were also registered for use.

About 13% of South Africa’s population, or 8.2 million people, are infected with HIV, according to the national statistics agency.

