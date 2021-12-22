(Bloomberg) -- Cirque Du Soleil is canceling some of its New York City shows due to breakthrough cases among people in its production.

Cirque du Soleil and MSG Entertainment said it would cancel the shows for “‘Twas the Night Before…” at Madison Square Garden due to staff Covid cases and plan to resume the show on Dec. 28. Tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In general, MSG has said its concerts, shows and events will go on as planned despite a spike in Covid cases in New York City that has jumped six-fold in the last month.

