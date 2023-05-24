Cirque du Soleil looks to engage fans through the Roblox metaverse

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is developing a virtual experience to run on online game platform Roblox.

The Montreal-based company announced details on Wednesday, saying “Cirque du Soleil Tycoon” will allow users to build a performance involving acrobatic artists, costumes, crowds and staging, and include behind-the-scenes details about how productions come together.

Metaverse game developer Gamefam is working with Cirque du Soleil on the project, which will be free to play on Roblox platforms this summer, the company said.

It is part of a Cirque du Soleil mission to “diversify its offering beyond live shows,” the company said in a news release, and attract a new fan base on Roblox’s network of more than 66 million daily active users.

“With the creation of Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, we underscore the increasing importance of widening our portfolio of brand experiences across 3D immersive and filmed entertainment, premium content, gaming, and beyond,” Nickole Tara, Cirque du Soleil’s chief growth officer, said in a written statement.

Considered a top name in the metaverse industry, Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows its users to play a variety of games uploaded by third parties.

The platform is particularly popular with young people, and organizations and companies like National Hockey League and H&M have launched user experiences on Roblox, which also allows in-game advertising.

Cirque du Soleil also announced plans on Wednesday for an “immersive” live performance with technology company Cosm at its new LED dome venues, the first of which is set to open in Los Angeles in 2024.

With files from Bloomberg News