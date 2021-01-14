(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to raise its offer for Acacia Communications Inc. by more than 70% to close a deal that its target tried to walk away from.Acacia shareholders will get $115 a share in cash in the revised bid, for a total deal value of $4.5 billion, Cisco said in a statement Thursday.The new terms reflect the difficulties of trying do transactions that require approval in China and the surge in public market value of technology stocks. Networking equipment maker Cisco announced in July 2019 that it had reached a deal to acquire Acacia, an optical component maker, for about $2.6 billion, saying the merger would help it capture a bigger chunk of spending on 5G telecommunications networks.Last week Acacia said that it was terminating the agreement because Cisco didn’t receive Chinese regulatory approval within the time-frame of the merger agreement. Cisco disputed that saying that an email it got from China constituted approval and took legal action to enforce the terms of the deal.

