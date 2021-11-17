(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current period, hurt by a shortage of components that’s making it difficult to keep up with demand. Shares declined about 4% in extended trading.

Sales in the fiscal second quarter will increase 4.5% to 6.5% from a year earlier, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That fell short of analysts’ average estimate of 7% revenue growth, or $12.8 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins has been building out Cisco’s offerings of software and services provided over the internet, aiming to reduce the company’s reliance on hardware sales, which can vary depending on demand. For now, growth and profitability are still heavily influenced by corporate spending on networking and Cisco’s access to components, which have held back growth in many industries.

The company said profit, excluding some items, in the quarter ending in January will be 80 cents to 82 cents a share, which is in line with analysts’ projections.

Sales in the first quarter, which ended Oct. 30, gained 8% to $12.9 billion, missing analysts’ average projection of about $13 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was 82 cents a share, compared with the average estimate of 81 cents.

The company has traditionally generated the bulk of its revenue from the expensive switches and routers that form the backbone of computer networks, but that’s changing. Revenue from subscriptions will reach 50% of Cisco’s total by fiscal 2025, the San Jose, California-based company predicted at an event in September.

Cisco benefited during the work-from-home shift as companies rushed to upgrade their hardware and software to accommodate the change. Now that workplaces are opening again, the company is striving for more orders as in-house computer networks are upgraded. But shortages of parts have led to Cisco making more upfront payments to secure supply. Those payments and higher prices have narrowed profitability.

“We had robust growth and continued strong demand despite the very dynamic supply environment,” Robbins said in the statement.

Cisco shares fell to a low of $52 in extended trading after closing at $56.76 in New York. The stock has gained 27% this year.

The company has revised the categories used in earnings reports to reflect changes to its business. Sales in the Secure Networks unit, which contains the main router and switch hardware, jumped 10% to $5.97 billion in the quarter. Internet for the Future, which includes optical networking and 5G-related products, had the biggest gain, rising 46% to $1.37 billion, while Hybrid Work, which includes Webex and other collaboration products, declined 7% to $1.11 billion.

Services revenue increased 1% to $3.37 billion, missing the average estimate of $3.44 billion.

