(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. gave a lackluster sales forecast that indicated the U.S.-China trade dispute and a slowing global economy are leading companies to hold off on updates of their computer networks.

Sales in the fiscal first quarter will be flat to up 2% from the same period a year earlier, the San Jose, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. That implies revenue of as little as $12.9 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $13.4 billion. Adjusted profit will be 80 cents to 82 cents a share.

Cisco shares fell more than 7% in extended trading following the announcement. The stock, which has gained 17% this year, had earlier lost 4% to $50.61 at Wednesday’s close in New York.

“There is some nervousness about what’s going on between the U.S. and China,” Glenn O’Donnell, an analyst at Forrester Research Inc., said before the results.

Under Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins, Cisco is trying to reshape itself into a supplier of networking services that relies more on software and subscriptions and is less dependent on expensive hardware orders. The company still gets most of its sales from machines that are the backbone of the internet, and orders for some of that equipment are fading.

In the quarter ending July 27, net income fell to $2.2 billion, or 51 cents a share, from $3.8 billion, or 81 cents, a year earlier. Revenue was $13.4 billion, a seventh quarterly expansion. Excluding certain items, Cisco posted profit of 83 cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 82 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cisco is the biggest maker of routers, switches and other gear used to connect computers. The company gets a tiny percentage of sales from China, where it’s been largely locked out of the market. Almost 60% of revenue comes from the Americas region. Some analysts have speculated it may be a beneficiary of the ongoing trade dispute, which includes U.S. government attempts to block purchases of equipment from one of its biggest rivals, Huawei Technologies Co.

Under Robbins, Cisco has made a string of acquisitions to build a software and services business. Earlier this month, it announced plans to buy privately held Voicea, a maker of software that provides real-time transcription and voice search capabilities.

Cisco is still buying hardware companies, too. In July, it agreed to acquire Acacia Communications Inc. for about $2.6 billion, gaining chips and machines that help translate optical signals into electronic data.

