(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. plans to borrow from the US high-grade bond market to partly finance its proposed $28 billion acquisition of Splunk Inc., as issuers rush to capitalize on strong investor demand.

The company is offering the bonds in as many as seven parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.25 percentage point above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds will be used to for general corporate purposes, including partially financing the Splunk deal, said the person. Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, added the person.

A representative for Cisco didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Investment-grade companies are expected to issue more than $50 billion of debt this week, fueled by a pickup in mergers and acquisitions. Demand for such deals is high, underscored by Bristol Myers Squibb’s $13 billion bond sale last week to fund two of its acquisitions that gathered orders exceeding $85 billion. Investors are keen to snap up high-grade debt at current yields before the Federal Reserve starts lowering borrowing costs.

Cisco’s bond deal may “open floodgates” for companies such as Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. that are waiting in the wings to extend M&A funding duration, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman wrote in a note Wednesday.

“Demand for high-quality paper is high after two years of lower than historical issuance,” said Schiffman in an email.

Cisco agreed to buy Splunk in a deal valued at about $28 billion in September, representing its biggest acquisition yet and a massive push into software and artificial intelligence-powered data analysis. Splunk is known for data observability services, which allow companies to monitor internal systems for network health, cybersecurity risks and other insights.

Four issuers are expected to issue US investment-grade debt Wednesday. Meanwhile, biotech giant AbbVie Inc., which agreed to acquire ImmunoGen Inc. for a total equity value of $10.1 billion in November, has asked a group of banks — including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA — to arrange a series of calls with fixed-income investors Wednesday.

