You haven't seen anything yet: Former Cisco CEO on tech industry's potential

Cisco Systems Inc. reported no growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, sending its shares lower in extended trading.

Sales in the fiscal second quarter totaled US$12 billion, in line with a year earlier. Product revenue was US$8.57 billion, down from the same period a year ago. Service sales were US$3.39 billion, up about 2 per cent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

A large portion of Cisco’s revenue comes from selling expensive network hardware to government agencies, corporations and telecom providers. Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins has tried to shift that more toward software and subscriptions, although the pandemic has disrupted the effort.

Cisco shares slipped about 3 per cent in extended trading.