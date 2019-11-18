(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. sued two of its former high-level engineers over claims they stole thousands of files containing confidential trade secrets when they defected to a competitor.

The company alleges in the complaint filed Monday in San Francisco federal court that a third employee “was offered employment at the same competitor after proposing a go-to-market strategy he dubbed ‘Project X,’ which had been developed and refined at Cisco.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.