(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. sued to stop Acacia Communications Inc. from ending a merger agreement, after Acacia said it failed to get regulatory approval from China in time.

Cisco has asked a Delaware state court to issue a temporary restraining order stopping Acacia from terminating the deal and ordering it “to comply with all material terms of the agreement until the court is able to hear and decide the merits of Cisco’s claims.” A hearing has been scheduled for later this afternoon

Cisco said in July 2019 that it planned to buy Acacia, an optical component maker, for about $2.6 billion to capture a bigger chunk of spending on 5G telecommunications networks.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.