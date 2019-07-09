(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to acquire Acacia Communications Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash, or for about $2.6 billion net of cash and marketable securities. The price represents about a 46% premium to the prior day’s closing price.

The deal is expected to close during the second half of Cisco’s fiscal 2020 year, the company said in a statement.

"By innovating across software, silicon and optics, Cisco is reinventing every domain of the network with our intent-based architectures," Cisco’s executive vice president and general manager David Goeckeler says.

