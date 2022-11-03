(Bloomberg) -- Africa-focused private equity firm Helios Investment Partners is in talks to merge two of its portfolio companies with blank-check firm Onyx Acquisition Co. I., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction features Helios-backed Axxela and Access LNG, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks. The deal values the combined entity at more than $1 billion, and aims to create a platform to invest in energy transition infrastructure in Africa, including flare-gas capture and liquefaction, said one of the people.

Onyx, led by a pair of former emerging markets specialists at Ken Griffin’s Citadel and real estate developer Michael Stern, raised $230 million in a November 2021 initial public offering.

The deal has yet to be completed and its terms may still change. It’s possible talks could collapse.

An Onyx representative and a spokesperson for London-based Helios declined to comment. An Axxela representative didn’t respond to a request for comment, while a representative for Access LNG declined to comment.

Helios, which is a certified B Corporation, counts Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye as co-founders and managing partners. The firm acquired an interest in Oando Gas and Power, the midstream arm of Oando Plc, in 2016, and has since rebranded it as Axxela, Helios’s website shows. The business describes itself as the largest private sector gas distributor in Nigeria. Access LNG is a holding company that owns assets related to regasification and floating LNG storage.

