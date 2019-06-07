Citadel Crushes It in May, Widening Lead Over Hedge Fund Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s good year keeps getting better.

In a month that saw stock markets roiled by the escalating U.S.-China trade war and global growth concerns, the billionaire’s three equity businesses led profits for Citadel’s flagship hedge funds, which gained 2.4%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The firm’s commodities and quantitative strategies were also top performers.

May’s gain extended the funds’ returns for this year to 12.6%, beating the S&P 500 Index, the broader hedge fund industry and Griffin’s biggest hedge fund rivals.

Wellington and Kensington, Citadel’s main multi-strategy hedge funds, employ a market-neutral strategy -- so their bets on rising shares are matched by wagers on falling stocks. Multi-manager platforms like Citadel, which oversees more than $30 billion, count on small teams of traders to manage money independently from one another.

Here’s how the flagship multi-strategy funds at Citadel’s biggest multi-manager rivals are faring, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hedge funds, on average, gained 4.3% in the first four months of the year on an asset-weighted basis, according to Hedge Fund Research. They lost money in May, according to HFR’s daily index, which is comprised of a smaller sampling of managers.

Dan Och’s Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and Paul Singer’s Elliott Management both saw their multi-strategy hedge funds, which aren’t structured as platforms, lose money last month.

Och-Ziff’s flagship fund, which managed $9.1 billion as of March 31, fell 1.9% in May, paring gains for the year to 9.4%, filings show. Elliott, which oversaw $34 billion as of Jan. 1, lost 0.3% in the offshore version of its main fund last month, and 0.1% in the onshore, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. For this year, the funds are up 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively, the person said.

Representatives for all of the firms declined to comment.

