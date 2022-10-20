(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s trading empire is growing its European footprint at a ferocious pace.

Since the start of 2019, hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities have doubled their combined headcount in the region to roughly 750, according to a spokesman. That makes it one of the region’s most significant recruiters in the world of asset management and trading in recent years.

The expansion comes as money managers compete furiously to hire top trading talent. Rival investment firms from Millennium Management to BlueCrest Capital Management are bolstering teams as they look to take advantage of the return of volatility across asset classes.

London remains Citadel’s biggest hub in Europe with about 700 staff. Employees at centers such as Dublin and Zurich are also growing, with Paris the latest office actively scouting for talent.

“Both Citadel and Citadel Securities have long histories in Europe and we see the region as a key source for investment, engineering and quantitative talent,” Zia Ahmed, a spokesman for the Citadel divisions, said in a statement.

Talent Migration

Griffin employs about 4,200 people globally and is among hedge funds benefiting from a migration of trading talent from smaller firms toward bigger names.

Single-strategy hedge funds run by individuals are increasingly being squeezed out with investors reluctant to back narrowly-focused firms. Many managers are shutting shops and moving to bigger rivals where they can get paid top dollar without the hassle of running their own firms.

The likes of Citadel and Millennium are becoming favored destinations. Soaring returns and rising assets are boosting their fees and ability to lure the people they need to take advantage of one of the best trading opportunities in a decade as central banks retreat from quantitative easing.

Michael Platt is building investment firm BlueCrest into a giant trading operation by offering some money managers as much as 30% of the profits they generate.

Citadel’s flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund returned about 29% through September, Millennium gained 9.7%, while BlueCrest has seen returns soar 114% this year.

Citadel opened its first European office in London in 1999, while Citadel Securities expanded to the city in 2007. The firm opened offices in Dublin in 2017 and Zurich in 2019. Last year, its hedge fund and market making divisions expanded to Paris where recent hires include Bank of America’s Julien Gaubert and Credit Agricole’s Jean-Francois Perrin.

Citadel Securities recently hired Omar Gzouli, who was previously at Rokos Capital Management, into its London office.

Griffin, 54, whose net worth is estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at about $29 billion is moving Citadel’s headquarters to Miami, leaving its long-time home of Chicago after the billionaire decried the city’s crime rate and voiced frustrations with political leadership in Illinois.

The billionaire has also been putting down his own roots in London. In 2019, he acquired a historic London mansion near Buckingham Palace for about £95 million ($107 million), adding to a real estate empire that includes properties in New York and Chicago.

